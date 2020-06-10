Mason City teen pleads not guilty in 100 mph chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teenager accused of leading law enforcement police on a high-speed chase while being armed with a semiautomatic rifle is pleading not guilty.

Caleb Adam Malek, 18 of Mason City, is charged with eluding and carrying weapons. He was arrested on May 13 after crashing near the intersection of 275th Street and Jonquil Avenue.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Malek sped away from an attempted traffic stop, starting a pursuit through Mason City that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour before Malek crashed. Deputies say Malek was found to be illegally in possession of an AR-15 rifle.

His trial is scheduled to begin on October 13.