AMES, Iowa - A North Iowa teen is pleading guilty again to sexual extortion.
Christian Albert Gossweiler, 19 of Mason City, has already been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in Black Hawk County. Authorities say Gossweiler, while attending classes at the University of Northern Iowa got nude photos and videos of a Scott County woman and threatened to post them online if she didn't send more.
He's accused of similar conduct involving an Iowa State University student and has now pleaded guilty to harassment in that case. His sentencing is set for September 26.
Related Content
- Mason City teen pleads guilty to online harassment
- Teen pleads guilty to Mason City gunfire
- Teens plead not guilty to Mason City home invasion
- Teens plead guilty in Mason City home invasion
- Mason City teen pleads guilty in terrorism and gang case
- Mason City man pleads guilty to trespass
- Mason City couple pleads guilty to forgery
- Stewartville man pleads guilty to harassment
- Harassment charge dropped against Mason City man
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to bike theft sting
Scroll for more content...