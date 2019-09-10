Clear
Mason City teen pleads guilty to online harassment

Already sentenced to prison for similar crime.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa - A North Iowa teen is pleading guilty again to sexual extortion.

Christian Albert Gossweiler, 19 of Mason City, has already been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in Black Hawk County. Authorities say Gossweiler, while attending classes at the University of Northern Iowa got nude photos and videos of a Scott County woman and threatened to post them online if she didn't send more.

He's accused of similar conduct involving an Iowa State University student and has now pleaded guilty to harassment in that case. His sentencing is set for September 26.

