Mason City teen organizes Thanksgiving food drive

MASON CITY, Iowa - COVID-19 had suspended this year's Arresting Hunger food drive in Iowa, which normally involves the Iowa State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.

One Mason City teen has decided to continue on, making sure local families have a good Thanksgiving meal.

Eli Brinkley, son of Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, decided something must be done. He worked with local law enforcement to get donations. Many ingredients were also donated by Hy-Vee and Smithfield. It's enough to put together 100 meals. Eli also paid out of his own pocket to make sure the meals got done.

Eli's mom, Lisa Brinkley, says her son wanted to make sure folks were getting the food they need during these tough times.

"Eli has a big heart and those who get to know him, know that very early on and we sure are proud of him for his efforts in this regard," said Brinkley.

Eli is still collecting donations for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. You can donate here. Meals provided by Hy-Vee are still available on Tuesday.