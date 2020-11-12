Mason City teen is sentenced for sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A deferred judgment is entered in a sex abuse case where both the abuser and victim were minors.

Petyon Lee Vandyke, 18 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse for an incident in 2015. Mason City police say they got a report in November 2019 of the sexual assault of a child. The investigation led to Vandyke’s arrest in February.

He’s been sentenced to five years of probation, ordered to complete psychosexual treatment and pay a $1,000 civil penalty, and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Vandyke has received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from his record is he successfully completes his probation.