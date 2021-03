MASON CITY, Iowa – A teenager gets jail time over a stolen SUV.

Garret Michael Nelson, 18 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Mason City police say Nelson was arrested on March 8 driving a stolen SUV on Interstate 35.

The SUV had been reported stolen from behind Great Clips in Mason City.

Nelson has been sentenced to 21 days in jail.