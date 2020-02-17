Mason City teen gets probation for gang activity

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa teen gets a deferred judgment after pleading guilty to gang and terrorism charges.

Justin Carter Gilmore, 17 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, during which he must complete all recommended mental health counseling and treatment and must not possess or use firearms, ammunitions, or any material used for explosives.

Gilmore pleaded guilty to criminal gang participation, gang recruitment, providing material support for terrorism, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. These crimes all occurred in November 2018 and when Gilmore was charged in March 2019, Mason City police said he was involved in credible threats toward specific locations in town.

Despite his age, Gilmore was prosecuted as an adult in this case. If he successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.