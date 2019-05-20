Mason City teen facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop results in 'a lot' of marijuana

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A traffic stop that was initiated due to a broken tail light and a person not wearing a seatbelt led to multiple drug charges against a Mason City teen.
Brandi Benson, 19, is accused of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop around 5 a.m. Monday at 17th St. SE and S. Federal Ave.
The Iowa State Patrol said Benson told a trooper there was “a lot” of marijuana in a jar in her purse. The trooper said they found a large mason jar of marijuana in the vehicle.
