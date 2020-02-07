MASON CITY, Iowa – A teenager is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
The Mason City Police Department says it got a report in November 2019 of the sexual assault of a minor. That investigation has now led to arrest Friday of Peyton Lee Vandyke, 18 of Mason City.
Vandyke has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of 2nd degree sexual abuse of a child under 12. That’s class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
No other details on the criminal case are available.
Related Content
- Mason City teen charged with sexual assault
- Mason City man sentenced for sexual assaults against dependent adults
- Mason City caretaker accused of sexual assaulting clients makes deal
- Mason City teen sent to prison for sexual extortion
- Mason City man, 34, accused of sexual abuse of teen
- Mason City man, 59, facing assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge
- Man charged with willful injury after alleged Mason City assault
- Mason City man charged with burglary and domestic abuse assault
- Sexual Assault Awareness Month
- Man charged with sexual assault in Rochester
Scroll for more content...