Mason City teen charged with sexual assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teenager is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The Mason City Police Department says it got a report in November 2019 of the sexual assault of a minor. That investigation has now led to arrest Friday of Peyton Lee Vandyke, 18 of Mason City.

Vandyke has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of 2nd degree sexual abuse of a child under 12. That’s class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

No other details on the criminal case are available.