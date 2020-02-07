Clear
Mason City teen charged with sexual assault

Peyton Vandyke
Authorities say the victim was a child.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 4:08 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 4:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teenager is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The Mason City Police Department says it got a report in November 2019 of the sexual assault of a minor. That investigation has now led to arrest Friday of Peyton Lee Vandyke, 18 of Mason City.

Vandyke has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of 2nd degree sexual abuse of a child under 12. That’s class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

No other details on the criminal case are available.

