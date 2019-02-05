Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City teen charged for Worth County burglary

Tirrell Hopkins Tirrell Hopkins

Arrested Monday after police chase.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen has been arrested for a rural Worth County burglary.

Tirrell Harlan Hopkins, 18, is facing charges of 3rd degree burglary and interference with official acts. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason City Police Department went to search Hopkins home on Monday and say he ran away when officers entered. After a chase of several blocks, Hopkins was captured in the 700 block of 11th Street SE.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a witness has identified Hopkins as being involved in a burglary near Manly that was reported on January 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -1°
Tracking Tuesday snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Driving near snowplows

Image

Tracking PM Snow and Ice

Image

Fire victims thankful for community support

Image

Dance company teaches class at RPS

Image

Bloom Riverfront project in Rochester is dead

Image

New Cable Company Coming to Rochester

Image

2018 audit of school district clean

Image

Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

RPS Q & A About Survey

Community Events