Mason City teen charged for Worth County burglary

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen has been arrested for a rural Worth County burglary.

Tirrell Harlan Hopkins, 18, is facing charges of 3rd degree burglary and interference with official acts. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason City Police Department went to search Hopkins home on Monday and say he ran away when officers entered. After a chase of several blocks, Hopkins was captured in the 700 block of 11th Street SE.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a witness has identified Hopkins as being involved in a burglary near Manly that was reported on January 24.