Mason City teen arrested after fleeing deputies at more than 110 mph

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City teen is facing a plethora of charges after a traffic stop led to a pursuit where the man fled in a vehicle at more than 110 miles per hour.

Caleb Malek was arrested after he crashed into a ditch at the intersection of 275th St. and Jonquil Ave. on Wednesday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said he was also carrying an AR-15 rifle that was being illegally carried.

The traffic stop was initiated due to multiple traffic violations and marijuana residue was spotted in the vehicle. Malek’s vehicle was stopped at 10th St. NW and N. Federal Ave. when he sped off while being ordered to shut off the car.

He fled down Mason City streets, on 12th St. where he was going more than 110 mph and eventually down gravel roads where he was clocked at 88 mph before he crashed.

He’s facing charges of eluding, carrying weapons, interference with official acts, 2 counts of failing to obey a traffic control device, no insurance and dark windows. Further charges are pending.