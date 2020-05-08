Mason City tanning salon glad to be back open

MASON CITY, Iowa - The State of Iowa is another step closer to business as usual. On Friday, campgrounds, medical spas, and tanning salons were allowed to reopen.

Cindy Graves, who owns Oasis Tan in Mason City says she was scrambling to get things to ready for customers. The closure has been tough on the business financially. March and April are usually busy for the salon, with people looking to get a good tan before summer vacation.

"You use that revenue to carry you through those slow months, so it's been good so far today so hopefully we're going to catch up," said Graves.

Graves tells KIMT News 3 they aren't having to make a lot of changes to the way they do business. They already have laws requiring them to sanitize frequently and employees aren't in close contact with customers.