Mason City swears in three new firefighters

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Tuesday afternoon, Mason City Fire Department swore in three new firefighters in a ceremony at their headquarters.

Mayor Bill Schickel was on hand to deliver the oath to the new firefighters. Family members who came to see the big occasion also were able to pin the new badges on the newly minted firefighters.

The salaries for the new hires comes from a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Carl Ginapp was also officially promoted to Deputy Chief. The 22-year veteran will be in charge of the EMS program at the department.