MASON CITY, Iowa - On Tuesday afternoon, Mason City Fire Department swore in three new firefighters in a ceremony at their headquarters.
Mayor Bill Schickel was on hand to deliver the oath to the new firefighters. Family members who came to see the big occasion also were able to pin the new badges on the newly minted firefighters.
The salaries for the new hires comes from a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Carl Ginapp was also officially promoted to Deputy Chief. The 22-year veteran will be in charge of the EMS program at the department.
Related Content
- Mason City swears in three new firefighters
- Firefighters respond to house fire in Mason City
- Mason City firefighters deem garage total loss after fire
- Former Mason City firefighter pleads guilty to sex with teen
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
- SAW: Mason City's Danny Kamm
- House fire in Mason City
- Mason City Fire Chief resigns
- SAW: Mason City's Hannah Faktor
- Gas leak in Mason City
Scroll for more content...