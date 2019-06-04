Clear
Mason City summer lunch program begins this week

Nutritious lunches and snacks will be served until August 23rd

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 1:41 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Students across our area are or are beginning to enjoy their summer vacation. While it's a time many kids can look forward too, it can be stressful for others who depend on school lunch to stay healthy and full.

That's why the "Fuel Up for Summer Fun" program begins tomorrow in Mason City. Mason City Schools is partnering with the YMCA and Mason City Parks & Recreation to feed kids ages 1-18 all summer, with the goal of making sure no child, regardless of income or grade, goes hungry.

Sarah Mariner is the Supervisor of Food Services for the district, and when it comes to nutritional value, she says the meals meet the mark.

"There is a standard meal requirement that we have  to serve this amount of meat or protein, and then fruits or vegetables, we have to serve all that. There is a meal pattern we go by as well."

Lunches will be served at the YMCA from 11:30-Noon, and at the Parks & Recreation office from Noon-12:30. Snacks will be provided at both locations from 3-3:15. No registration or ID required. The program runs until August 23rd.

In addition, Hoover Elementary will serve lunches from 11:50-12:10 from June 17th-28th.

