Mason City students named honorary 'Mayors for a Day'

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you could the mayor of your town for a day, what would you do? Two Mason City middle schoolers answered that question, and on Wednesday, got the chance to be honorary mayors of North Iowa's largest community.

John Adams' Blair Smith and North Iowa Christian School's Carter Osmundson were selected for the city's "Mayor for a Day" program for their compelling essays on the topic of "What I would do if I were Mayor of Mason City?" Smith wrote that if she were mayor, she would make Mason City a better place, stop hunger, clean up litter, and listen to what people want. Osmundson wrote that if he were mayor, he would give the police better pay, and improve parks.

On Wednesday, Smith and Osmundson toured city hall, met with city agencies, including the fire and police departments, and even spoke on the weekly 'Ask the Mayor' show on KGLO radio. Both elaborated on what was the most exciting part of the day.

"Touring city hall," Smith adds.

"I want to go into law enforcement when I grow up, so the police force is pretty good," Osmundson says.

Smith and Osmundson say it's an eye opening experience as to how a city government functions, and recommends other students sign up.

"It's really cool. I had fun doing this," Smith says.

"I learned a lot today. It was pretty nice learning a lot more than what I really thought city government would be," Osmundson says.

Katie Zickefoose of Central Iowa Youth for Christ helped organize Wednesday's event. She has experience in being mayor for a day; she was selected for the program while in 5th grade.

"It was one of the first times that I could really remember looking at myself as a leader. It was an experience that really meant a lot to me, and obviously, I never forgot it."

Zickefoose encourages other students to get involved in future years and gain knowledge about how government works.

"Any time you can empower and equip a young person, you're doing a good thing. We have a lot of great young people in this community. This was an opportunity for young people to be seen and to be heard."