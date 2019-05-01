Clear

Mason City students give back to those in need

Posted: May. 1, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Dental care in North Iowa is in high demand which is why Mason City School students are stepping up.
The group sewed 24 hygiene bags and filled them with toothpaste and toothbrushes donated by Central park Dentistry. They passed them out to elementary age kids in need.
“If they get to brush their teeth and know how important it is to keep up on germs it will speak out to them just a bit,” said Jade Green.

