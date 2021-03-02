Mason City student named finalist for National Merit Scholarship Program

MASON CITY, Iowa - A local high school senior is being recognized in a nationwide scholarship competition.

Mason City High's Britta Elsbernd took the PSAT, and because of her high score, she's now a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year, and the district has not had a finalist for the scholarship for several years. In appreciation of marking this achievement, Elsbernd was recognized during Monday night's school board meeting. She is upbeat about the honor.

"I was proud that I achieved a goal that I had been working on."

Elsbernd is offering advice for those looking to continue their education at the secondary level.

"Go for whatever you want to achieve. You never know how close you're going to get, or how easy it can be. Do your best on everything and go for your goals."

After graduation, Elsbernd is planning to attend Luther College, and major in music and English.