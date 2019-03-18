Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City street crews starting to tackle potholes

City asks drivers if they spot a pothole to report it

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 9:29 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - No matter what street you drive on, you'll more than likely encounter a few potholes starting to form or already exist, and you may be trying to dodge them.

And if you hit them hard enough, it means a flat tire, a bent rim or even an obliterated exhaust system. Take it from Phillip Flinchum, who's had some harrowing pothole encounters, including one small crater that blasted his brakes.

"I was coming down this mountain, and one guy was with me and yelling and screaming for his life."

Fortunately, his emergency brake worked. Lately, he feels the number of potholes is on the rise.

"Worse this year. In every city I go to, every one of them."

Bill Stangler with the City of Mason City says the Street Department is doing the best they can, including the use of a coal mix as a temporary fix.

"The emulsion has to be at a higher temperature, and with the weather dropping as much as it is now, when it gets down to the 30s, it's hard to keep the emulsion heated up, so we need to do this to temporarily to buy us some time until we get the permanent patching machine out."

And residents are encouraged to report any potholes encountered, whether they be caverns or pockmarks.

"We tend take sections of town and go through and try to catch all the streets in that section of town. Just because we didn't get all the potholes in one area, that doesn't mean we won't be back. It's that we've been called away for something that may be worse.

"We'll get there in a timely manner as much we can. It may not happen on the day you report it, but there's a lot of areas to cover, and a limited amount of resources to do it, so we'll get there as quick as we can."

Flinchum has a strategy he'd like to employ to help city crews.

"I feel like buying a pickup truck, just put a bunch of sand on it, and just do it myself."

Stangler adds that if there is vehicle damage related to a pothole, drivers can file a justifiable claim with the City Clerk's office at City Hall. From there, it depends on the city's insurance policy to see if the driver is covered.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Image

Flood risk in Olmsted County

Image

A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

Image

Flooding concerns in Olmsted County

Image

Lawsuit filed: Nonprofit and breeding operation

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

Next Week's Work Week

Image

Community Child Care Forum

Image

Working to fix pot holes

Image

Bridge Coming to Trail

Community Events