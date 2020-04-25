Mason City store owner hands out free comics during pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa – The coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the nationwide “Free Comic Book Day,” but a Mason City comic shop owner is still felling generous.
Mick Tickal of Oak Leak Comics and Collectibles was outside his store Saturday afternoon, handing out free comics to kids. Tickal says with no “Free Comic Book Day” this year, he wanted to do something to promote reading and give families something fun to do.
Tickal, who wore a mask and gloves to distribute the books, brought out 1,200 comics to give away and had vehicles lining up at the curb to get them.
