Mason City state trooper injured in Chickasaw County collision

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – A State Trooper is injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 63.

It happened a little before 1 pm Friday south of 150th Street in Chickasaw County. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Shaw Wuchter of Mason City was driving north when he initiated a u-turn for a traffic stop. He was then hit on the driver’s side door by the northbound vehicle driven by Riley Maas of Ottumwa.

Both drivers were hurt in the collision. Wuchter was taken to MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center and Maas was transported to Regional Health Services of Howard County. The State Patrol says their lives were saved by wearing their seat belts.

This crash is under investigation.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and New Hampton Fire Department assisted at the scene.