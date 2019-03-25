Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City stabbing victim remains in critical condition

A man stabbed Friday night in Mason City remains in critical condition.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 1:42 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man stabbed Friday night in Mason City remains in critical condition.
Benny Montgomery was stabbed Friday night in the 1400 block of N. Federal Ave.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Mason City Police said they got the call around 9:15 p.m. Friday and found the 34-year-old Montgomery with multiple stab wounds.
As of Monday afternoon, he was still in critical condition, according to MercyOne.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Community Events