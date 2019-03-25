Mason City stabbing victim remains in critical condition

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man stabbed Friday night in Mason City remains in critical condition.
Benny Montgomery was stabbed Friday night in the 1400 block of N. Federal Ave.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Mason City Police said they got the call around 9:15 p.m. Friday and found the 34-year-old Montgomery with multiple stab wounds.
As of Monday afternoon, he was still in critical condition, according to MercyOne.
