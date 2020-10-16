Mason City sports bar fined $1,000 for breaking COVID rules

ANKENY, Iowa – The Sports Page in Mason City has agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty for violating the emergency health rules on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) says the settlement was reached after the sports bar was cited on October 2 for several violations of Governor Kim Reynold’s September 18 Proclamation of Disaster Emergency:

- failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone

- failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet

- failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their food and beverages

- and/or failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.

ABD says it continues to actively enforce compliance with Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation and any licensed establishment in violation of the governor’s proclamation will be held accountable and risk a fine, suspension or revocation of its license.