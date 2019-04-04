Mason City sophomores learning to land that first big job

Interviewing for that next big job can be a stressful situation. What are they going to ask you? What should you wear? Well, Mason City sophomores are getting the chance to get some experience before the real thing.

The entire tenth grade class took turns meeting with dozens of area professionals. From human resources positions to law enforcement the idea is to give students some experience before they start looking for their first job.

For many, it’s the first time they’ve ever been interview while to others the class helped them nail that first job.

“I just got a job at the pool,” said Katelyn Goll. “I was kind of nervous because it was a job and I never interviewed before but it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be and I think it helped.”