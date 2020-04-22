Mason City small businesses get $2,000 in Fareway gift cards

MASON CITY, Iowa – Small businesses and their employees in Mason City have been given $2,000 in free Fareway gift cards.

The grocery store chain recently announced it was donating $200,000 in gift cards to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives, which then distributed the cards to its chamber of commerce members.

“We are proud to be a part of this effort to give back to North Iowa businesses during this difficult time,” says Mason City Fareway Store Director Darren Miculinich. “Small businesses are the heart of North Iowa’s economy and we will continue to work hard serve our customers, keeping safety a top priority. We’re all in this together.”

“Local chambers have the pulse in each community and how best to serve its small business members during this time of need,” says Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”