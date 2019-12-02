Mason City shoppers speak out about Cyber Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa - Even though Cyber Monday is the day for great deals online, there were a fair amount of shoppers hitting the stores in Mason City on Monday afternoon.

Rebekah Whitehurst gives her opinion on online shopping. "I truly like to go to stores better. You just get to check things out a little bit better. I like online shopping too, but it's just more fun to go in and check things out in person," she said.

Julie Wondra was at Hobby Lobby this afternoon, looking for a cardinal Christmas ornament. She too admits to shopping online, but she has found a way to save a little cash in the brick-and-mortar stores.

"They'll price match and you don't have to worry about shipping because that's like one of the more annoying things about online shipping."

Some stores have different policies for price matching. A few stores will not match internet prices, so always make sure to check the store's policy before you shop.