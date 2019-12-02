Clear

Mason City shoppers speak out about Cyber Monday

Shoppers had mixed feelings about the online shopping bonanza.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Even though Cyber Monday is the day for great deals online, there were a fair amount of shoppers hitting the stores in Mason City on Monday afternoon.

Rebekah Whitehurst gives her opinion on online shopping.  "I truly like to go to stores better.  You just get to check things out a little bit better.  I like online shopping too, but it's just more fun to go in and check things out in person," she said.

Julie Wondra was at Hobby Lobby this afternoon, looking for a cardinal Christmas ornament.  She too admits to shopping online, but she has found a way to save a little cash in the brick-and-mortar stores.

"They'll price match and you don't have to worry about shipping because that's like one of the more annoying things about online shipping."

Some stores have different policies for price matching.  A few stores will not match internet prices, so always make sure to check the store's policy before you shop.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dover-Eyota girls basketball gets past Byron

Image

Honoring and being honored

Image

Emergency landing in Rochester

Image

Shopping: In stores or online?

Image

Lourdes boys basketball starts season off win over La Crescent-Hokah

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/2

Image

Holiday Tree Lighting

Image

Student assessment results

Image

assault on jailer

Image

New C-section suite in Austin

Community Events