Mason City sets rainfall record for Oct. 1; Austin receives more than 2 inches

With nearly two inches of rain, Mason City set a record for rainfall on Oct. 1.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 5:31 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 5:54 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - With nearly two inches of rain, Mason City set a record for rainfall on Oct. 1.

The National Weather Service said 1.94 inches or rain fell Tuesday. That broke the old record of 1.68 inches that was set in 2009.

Des Moines also set a record that more than 3.5 inches. The previous record had stood since the 1800s.

Rain will continue for parts of Wednesday
