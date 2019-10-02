Mason City sets rainfall record for Oct. 1; Austin receives more than 2 inches

MASON CITY, Iowa - With nearly two inches of rain, Mason City set a record for rainfall on Oct. 1.
The National Weather Service said 1.94 inches or rain fell Tuesday. That broke the old record of 1.68 inches that was set in 2009.
Des Moines also set a record that more than 3.5 inches. The previous record had stood since the 1800s.
A record daily max rainfall was set at Mason City on Tuesday, October 1st. The new record was 1.94", this breaks the old record of 1.68" set in 2009. #iawx
— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) October 2, 2019
A record daily max rainfall was set on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at Des Moines. 3.59" of rain fell for the calendar day. This breaks the old record of 1.57" set in 1883. #iawx
— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) October 2, 2019
