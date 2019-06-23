Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- Mason City scores four runs in the 9th, stuns Newman Catholic
- Newman Catholic runners prep for postseason
- Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56
- Newman Catholic's Ringo signs with NIACC
- Knights run the River City, Newman beats Mason City 11-0 in five innings
- Newman Catholic stands tall again as state baseball champions
- Newman Catholic-Starmont game canceled due to injuries
- Newman Catholic wrestling team has high expectations, four ranked wrestlers
- Newman Catholic honors legendary wrestling coach Mark Bertsch
- Newman Catholic students present recommendations from 'walking audit'
Scroll for more content...