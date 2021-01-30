Mason City schools resuming full-time in-person classes on February 15

MASON CITY, Iowa – Full-time in-person classes are scheduled to resume February 15 in the Mason City Community School District.

That follows Governor Kim Reynolds signing legislature on Friday requiring school districts to provide full-time in-class learning to parents who request it. Mason City schools will still offer continuous online learning for parents who prefer that option.

The school district says it will communicate with all families by February 5 on specific student schedules and how to request online learning. In-person classes will follow the approved school calendar, with includes early dismissal on Wednesdays to allow school staff time to prepare online learning materials.