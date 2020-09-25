Mason City schools moving to more in-person classes

MASON CITY, Iowa – More in-person learning will start October 5 in Mason City public schools.

The school district says the plan is for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students to move to four days per week in-person, with Wednesday remaining a no-school day for students. The tentative plan is to bring the 3rd and 4th grade students back to school four days per week on October 26.

Mason City Community Schools says these moves are being made after consulting with Cerro Gordo Public Health and monitoring community, district and building level health factors.

For the week starting September 21, Mason City public schools are reporting no positive COVID-19 tests among staff and four positive tests among students. Five school staff members and 15 students have been placed in quarantine or self-quarantine for the week.

Current buildings or programs with known positive cases include:

Roosevelt Elementary

Mason City High School

Newman Catholic School is reporting zero coronavirus cases among students for the week of September 21. Between 1 and five students were in quarantine each day of the week. No members of Newman school staff were quarantined for the week but positive COVID-19 tests for staff members were reported on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

To check coronavirus statistics since the start of the school year for Mason City Community Schools, click here. For Newman Catholic School’s weekly coronavirus update, click here.