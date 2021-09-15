Mason City school district to consider mask mandate

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Board of Education is considering mandating masks in Mason City schools.

A mask mandate is scheduled to be on the agenda for the September 20 meeting of the Mason City School District Board of Education. The District says that’s in response to the federal judge granting a temporary restraining order against the state ban on mask mandates in schools. The District says its current COVID-19 mitigation plan recommends the wearing of masks in school buildings.

Because of limitations of space and time during the September 20 meeting, the Mason City Board of Education is asking the public to submit written comments on whether masks should be required in school. Students, staff, parents, and the public may share their thoughts and opinions on the requirement of masks by visiting the school district website, www.masoncityschools.org and clicking on the link in the article “Request for Comment Submission on Mandating Masks in School.”

Submitted comments will be shared with the board directors prior to the meeting and included as a supporting document on the agenda and recorded in the minutes of the meeting the same as comments made during Open Forum. Comments must be submitted by noon on Friday, September 17.