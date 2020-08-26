Mason City school district talks about plans if a student is infected with COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's only been a few days since junior high and high schoolers returned to class in Mason City. The district is reassuring parents there is a plan if a student comes down with COVID-19.

Mason City High School nurse Micki Fredricks says students have been handling the new scheduling well.

"They're just marching right through this. There's lots of smiles and laughs and they're so happy to be back in school and we're also happy to have them back in school."

Clearly, a student could come down with COVID-19. Fredricks says the protocol for positive cases is clear.

"We have a completely separate area for students who could possibly have covid symptoms. So we're doing a really good job separating those out so kids that don't have symptoms don't come in contact with kids that do have symptoms," she said.

The school will then ask the parents to pick up their child. Karen Crimmings with CG Public Health says parents should expect a call from public health shortly thereafter for instructions on what to do next.

"Our agency, public health, will be in contact with the case. As I mentioned, if it's a student it will be the parents. To go over questions and talk about isolation and quarantine guidance and then helping us identify those close contacts," said Crimmings.

She is optimisitic a positive test doesn't have to close everything down.

"Are we going to quarantine an entire classroom? The answer is no. We know that it's important that students remain in school as much as possible. So we want to mitigate as much as we can."

Right now the district is on a hybrid model for learning. If the positive transmission rate is 15% to 20% with a district absentee rate of 10%, the school can ask the state to go completely to online learning for two weeks.