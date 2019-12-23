Clear
Mason City school district settles lawsuit over claims it paid men more than woman

District says insurance carrier will pay all of the settlement.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A lawsuit accusing Mason City Community Schools of discrimination and retaliation has been settled.

The school district says its insurance carrier has agreed to a settlement with Jodie Anderson and will pay it without any money coming from Mason City schools. The terms of the settlement have not been announced.

Anderson resigned as Mason City Community Schools’ human resources director in June 2018 and filed a lawsuit a month later, claiming the school district was paying men more than women and when she complained about it, she was retaliated against. Anderson also said her male replacement wound up being paid $20,000 more than she had been.

The school district then issued a statement with what it called “factual clarifications:

- Ms. Anderson received over $7,500 in excess compensation during her employment not approved by the School Board while working under former superintendent Dr. Anita Micich – a fact that was confirmed by a reaudit performed by the State Auditor’s Office.

- Ms. Anderson voluntarily resigned from her employment with the District, despite multiple attempts to convince her to stay with the District after her notice of resignation. Following her resignation and well before her replacement was hired, Ms. Anderson offered and contracted with the District, on her terms, to serve as a human resources consultant.

- Ms. Anderson’s replacement, Tom Drzycimski, served as the chief administrative officer for Cerro Gordo County for more than 20 years where he was responsible for managing personnel and human resources matters. Mr. Drzycimski had significantly more public sector human resources experience than Ms. Anderson, who had no public sector human resources experience prior to her employment with the District.

Mason City Community Schools says it continues to deny any wrongdoing in this matter but its insurance carrier wanted to avoid the cost and disruption of a lengthy court case.

