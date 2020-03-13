Mason City school district extending Spring Break by five days

MASON CITY, Iowa – Spring Break is being extended by five days in the Mason City Community School District.

School staff and families of students were notified Friday that the district will reassess the situation at the end of those additional days and plans to resume classes on March 23.

A letter from the school district states “This initial short-term closure allows time for the local health officials to gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 situation impacting the school and to help the school determine appropriate next steps, including whether an extended dismissal duration is needed to stop or slow further spread of COVID-19. The District is not aware of any staff or students who have been exposed to or tested for COVID-19 at this time.”

All events and activities will be cancelled or postponed and all district building will be closed. No school sponsored travel will be allowed. The district also urges staff, students and families to avoid gathering or socializing and that would include things like group childcare arrangements, a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, or the local shopping mall. Teachers, food service staff, and paraprofessionals should also not work or be in school buildings.

The Mason City Community School District says the well-being of students and staff is always its top priority and it is working to be proactive and preventative on the coronavirus outbreak. The letter to families also states “We are in constant communication with the Cerro Gordo County Health Department and Emergency Management. Moving forward, we will continue to partner with and follow the guidance of our local experts.”

District employees and families may contact their building principal with any specific questions.