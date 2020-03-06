Clear
Mason City school bus hit by 'projectile' Friday

Bus was going to pick up students at Hoover Elementary.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 4:24 PM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 5:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An empty school bus was hit was some sort of projectile while going to pick up students at Hoover Elementary Friday afternoon.

The Mason City Community School District says police are investigating the incident and that a different bus picked up the students safely and on time.

A witness in the area says the bus was hit sometime around 2:30 or 3 pm near the school.

