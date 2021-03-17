Mason City school board votes to leave CIML

MASON CITY, Iowa – Following long-discussed plans to leave the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML), the Mason City School Board finally made the decision to leave the conference on Monday in a unanimous vote.

The vote was made in hopes of joining a conference that is better suited for its athletes. Plans to create another conference are already in place which will include Mason City, Ottumwa, Marshalltown, Ames, and Fort Dodge.

Mason City Activities Director, Tracy Johnson, told KIMT he believes this will create an overall better experience for student-athletes.

“We’re in a situation where we’re trying to build programs and they’re (CIML) worried about winning state championships,” Johnson said. “We need to start winning conference championships and I think it’s going to be a huge advantage to our kids to be more competitive. I think our numbers are going to go up and we’re excited about the switch.”

Johnson noted the change won’t go into effect until fall 2022. Until then, Mason City will continue competing within the CIML.