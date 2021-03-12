Mason City school board to vote on a new era in student athletics

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City School Board is scheduled to vote Monday changing athletic conferences.

The agenda for Monday's meeting has a resolution ending Mason City's membership in the current Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) with the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year. Mason City is currently in discussions about a new athletic conference with Marshalltown, Fort Dodge, Ames, Ottumwa, Des Moines East, Des Moines North, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines Roosevelt.

The resolution says " the CIML lacks parity among its current member schools and therefore results in contest between teams that are competitively mismatched, and this has the effect of discouraging participation of students from those schools including Mason City that have suffered from this lack of parity."

The Mason City School Board meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm Monday. Attendence will be limited due to COVID safety precautions and the meeting will be streamed live here.