Mason City school board discussing mascot name change

MASON CITY, Iowa - Itt's a situation playing out across the country, from the local school board level on up to professional sports - the retirement of Native American and Indigenous American tribes, logos and symbols from sports teams. Now, the Mason City school board is considering retiring the 'Mohawk' name.

Recently, Superintendent Dave Versteeg and Board President Lorrie Lala received a letter from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of Akwesasne, New York after the district sent an inquiry to the council about the usage of the 'Mohawk' name, logos and symbols. The council objects to the usage of Native mascots by schools, colleges, universities and professional athletic teams, saying it is offensive and a form of institutional racism. At Monday's work session, board members agreed that the time is right to change the name.

In attendance at Monday's session were Le Anne Clausen de Montes and her son Salvie - their family is half Indigenous. Salvie has strong feelings about updating the name.

"I'm hoping that you will find something that will be original. And I believe you can do it. There's so many opportunities out there."

He suggested one name that the district could adopt: the Mustangs.

"Horses seem to be very intimidating, in my opinion. I think 'Mustang' would be pretty good."

Le Anne, who is a pastor and community organizer, and who also runs the Iowa Changing the Name Coalition, grew up going to school in Mason City, and remembers when there were initial discussions of changing the name.

"I think, especially tonight, with the consensus that was reached, I think there might be some more willingness to listen."

While she understands there may be some objection to moving away from the 'Mohawk' name, Clausen de Montes believes it's the right thing to do, and has seen more support in favor of changing it.

"Even the tribes have said that if this is something that is coming from your own unique heritage, then it might make sense. But to borrow somebody else's hertiage, especially without their permission, is not OK. I think that's where the designation is. These are tribes from upstate New York, there is no Indigenous history of Mohawk people being in North Iowa or Mason City. There hasn't been any attempt to foster any relationship like that. What they would really like for us to do is to find something that is reflective of our own cultures and our own history."

No action was taken during the session; a meeting regarding an update to the station's branding change is set for Wednesday evening. A meeting regarding the name change is set for their November 15 meeting. The district's traditional red and black color scheme is expected to be retained in the new branding/mascot design.

The Meskwaki Nation, who is also calling upon Iowa schools to retire their Indigenous peoples' mascots, says there are 66 schools in the state with such mascots.