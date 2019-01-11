Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City school administrators dismissed from lawsuit

Former employee alleging wage discrimination and retaliation.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against some Mason City school administrators but a former employee’s claims of discrimination and retaliation against the entire school district remains in place.

Jodie Anderson filed a lawsuit in July 2018 against the Mason City school district, Superintendent David Versteeg, school board president Jodi Draper, and district human resources director Thomas Dryzcimski. Anderson was hired as the district’s human resources director in July 2015 and resigned in June 2017. She says she complained about the school district paying men more than woman and was retaliated against for it.

Versteeg, Draper, and Dryzcimski have now been dismissed as defendants in the lawsuit. Anderson herself asked to have Dryzcimski removed in September 2018. A judge has now ordered the same for Versteeg and Draper.

In the decision, the judge states that Versteeg was not hired until a month after Anderson’s resignation and that Draper, as an individual member, cannot be held liable for the actions of the Mason City school board as a whole.

A trial date for Anderson’s lawsuit against Mason City Community Schools has not been set.

For previous coverage of this story, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keto diet

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Image

CDC: Up to 7.3 Million Hit By Flu So Far

Image

Uber Takes Over Hawkeye State

Image

New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Community Events