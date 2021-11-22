Mason City school administrator receives statewide award

CLIVE, Iowa – The associate principal and activities director at John Adams Middle School in Mason City has been named the Iowa Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year.

School Administrators of Iowa (SAI) says it is honoring Lori Cooling based on her leadership, contributions to the learning environment, student interests and voice, staff morale, and community support.

“Congratulations to Lori for being chosen as Iowa’s Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year. She has been instrumental in leading dramatic improvements in the building’s disciplinary approach, climate and culture and overall school safety. Her excellence in holding staff and students to high expectations while providing them the resources and knowledge to get there is one of her many accomplishments as a leader,” says SAI Executive Director Roark Horn.

Cooling has served in a leadership capacity at John Adams Middle School since 2015.

SAI, a statewide organization founded in 1987, represents more than 1,900 Iowa educational administrators.