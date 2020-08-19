Mason City runner up in All-America City competition

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was not meant to be this year. Mason City was not selected to be an All-America City.

The All-America City award recognizes cities for innovation and civic engagement. Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel pointed to the city's accomplishments redeveloping downtown and the River City Renaissance Project as good examples as to why Mason City should be chosen.

Ten cities across the country walk away with the honor each year. Rochester was selected as an All-America City back in 1988. Des Moines has won multiple times.