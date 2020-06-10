Mason City restaurant owners happy with Governor Reynolds decision to increase capacity to 100%

MASON CITY, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds announced in her Wednesday press conference that restaurants will be able to open to 100% capacity on Friday at 8 a.m.

Restaurant owners were buzzing over the news.

"It was the talk of the morning, that we're able to open back up to 100% and I'm just thrilled for all of Iowa that we can get back to business," said Vickie Lau, owner of The Blue Heron Bar and Grill.

Lau thinks business is about to get busier and patrons will be thrilled they won't have to wait outside for a table to open up.

"We won't have to have you wait in your car anymore, we can have you stay inside because now we're at 100% and so we don't have to make those accommodations," said Lau.

The Governor's order says restaurants still have to keep diners six feet apart. That means restaurant owners like Lau are going to have to do a little math to make things work.

"We took the tape measure out this morning to make sure that we're maintaining the six feet, but now with the numbers opening up we can add the tables and they still meet that six food requirement. So one of our tables can only seat two people instead of four people," she said.

Across town at popular Italian eatery Pasta Bella, they too are excited to begin plating more pasta for eager eaters. Co-owner Visar Kelmendi says operating at half capacity hasn't been easy.

"It's been stressful and hard and everything," he said.

He tells KIMT News 3, they're ready for the big day on Friday, although they may still have to increase staffing.

"As long as we have the staff. It's not an issue, so far all the companies they have enough food, they have enough of what we need back up so we should be perfectly fine," said Kelmendi.