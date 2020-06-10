Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City restaurant owners happy with Governor Reynolds decision to increase capacity to 100%

Restaurants will still have to maintain a six foot separation between customers.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 9:05 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds announced in her Wednesday press conference that restaurants will be able to open to 100% capacity on Friday at 8 a.m.

Restaurant owners were buzzing over the news.

"It was the talk of the morning, that we're able to open back up to 100% and I'm just thrilled for all of Iowa that we can get back to business," said Vickie Lau, owner of The Blue Heron Bar and Grill.

Lau thinks business is about to get busier and patrons will be thrilled they won't have to wait outside for a table to open up.

"We won't have to have you wait in your car anymore, we can have you stay inside because now we're at 100% and so we don't have to make those accommodations," said Lau.

The Governor's order says restaurants still have to keep diners six feet apart.  That means restaurant owners like Lau are going to have to do a little math to make things work.

"We took the tape measure out this morning to make sure that we're maintaining the six feet, but now with the numbers opening up we can add the tables and they still meet that six food requirement. So one of our tables can only seat two people instead of four people," she said.

Across town at popular Italian eatery Pasta Bella, they too are excited to begin plating more pasta for eager eaters.  Co-owner Visar Kelmendi says operating at half capacity hasn't been easy.

"It's been stressful and hard and everything," he said.

He tells KIMT News 3, they're ready for the big day on Friday, although they may still have to increase staffing.

"As long as we have the staff. It's not an issue, so far all the companies they have enough food, they have enough of what we need back up so we should be perfectly fine," said Kelmendi.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27886

Reported Deaths: 1197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9372676
Ramsey3507155
Stearns207016
Nobles15925
Anoka158582
Dakota150465
Washington72137
Olmsted71112
Rice5763
Kandiyohi5211
Mower5042
Scott4862
Clay46230
Wright3582
Todd3502
Sherburne2542
Carver2502
Benton1883
Freeborn1770
Steele1720
Blue Earth1520
Martin1375
Lyon1332
St. Louis11914
Pine930
Cottonwood900
Nicollet8911
Unassigned8711
Winona8515
Watonwan830
Crow Wing825
Carlton770
Goodhue777
Otter Tail761
Chisago701
Polk642
Itasca5611
Dodge550
Chippewa521
Morrison510
Le Sueur491
Douglas470
Meeker461
Becker440
McLeod430
Jackson420
Murray410
Isanti390
Pennington340
Waseca300
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Sibley190
Brown182
Norman150
Pipestone140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Big Stone120
Aitkin120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Renville80
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Grant50
Traverse50
Hubbard40
Roseau40
Red Lake40
Houston30
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21662

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4741143
Woodbury291537
Black Hawk179450
Buena Vista11422
Linn98580
Dallas95926
Marshall92418
Wapello64318
Johnson6268
Crawford5732
Muscatine56641
Tama41529
Scott38710
Dubuque36421
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie34310
Sioux3190
Jasper27417
Wright2420
Washington2009
Warren1741
Plymouth1632
Story1491
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10013
Poweshiek938
Hamilton830
Webster811
Boone770
Clarke751
Henry742
Bremer726
Des Moines702
Taylor670
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Dickinson510
Cedar501
Cherokee460
Benton441
Monroe436
Osceola380
Shelby380
Jones370
Jefferson360
Marion350
Cerro Gordo341
Buchanan341
Clay340
Clayton343
Iowa330
Hardin320
Lee310
Emmet310
Franklin300
Sac300
Madison292
Fayette280
Davis280
Monona270
Harrison260
Lyon260
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Hancock220
Mills200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Grundy190
Floyd191
Carroll171
Appanoose173
Butler161
Page160
Kossuth160
Ida150
Keokuk150
Jackson140
Calhoun140
Greene140
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Audubon131
Howard120
Winnebago110
Union110
Van Buren100
Adair90
Montgomery92
Palo Alto70
Adams70
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Unassigned40
Worth30
Wayne20
Decatur20
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
More rain for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/10

Image

Diners eating out inside for the first time in months

Image

Retaining workers as businesses reopen

Image

Rochester Athletic Club reopens

Image

"Rochester Ready" Inititative for reopening

Image

City's role in reopening

Image

Chateau Theatre reopens

Image

Tattoo parlors expand capacity

Image

Iowa restaurants to fully reopen Friday

Image

recap for bri

Community Events