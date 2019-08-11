Mason City restaurant offering free burrito for school supplies

MASON CITY, Iowa – Pancheros Mexican Grill is asking people to “Pack the Jeep” with school supplies for Hoover Elementary.

The Mason City restaurant is offering a free burrito to anyone who donates to its supply driver for area students, which began Friday and finishes up Sunday. All supplies donated to fill up the Pancheros Jeep must be newly packaged or unused to receive the free burrito.

Pancheros Mexian Grill is located at 2261 4th Street SW.