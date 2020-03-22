Mason City restaurant grateful for community support during coronavirus restrictions

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been almost one week since bars and restaurants across Iowa and Minnesota have been restricted to carryout or delivery.

"It really did sort of take the wind out of our sails a little bit there," said Steven Anderegg, one of the co-owners of The Sports Page.

He says the coronavirus has left plans for a lucrative March sitting at the dock.

"We were planning on St. Patty's Day celebration and then going right onto March Madness and as a brand new sports bar we thought March Madness would be huge for us. Of course the sports got shut down early and then we got shut down on St. Patty's Day," he said.

Since Tuesday's restaurant restrictions, The Sports Page has had to cut staff down to one cook and one server. It was not easy for Anderegg to tell some of his dedicated staff to apply for unemployment.

"I feel for people that this is their only job. It's been tough and it's going to be tough going forward."

Cash flow is down for the business, which relies heavily on alcohol sales to stay afloat. They are selling six packs and cases for folks to take home and enjoy with their meals.

"We've had nice levels of business come in for carryout only. Lots of calls. It's been a change of what we do here, but it's been quite nice."

Even with this restriction on their operations, they're grateful for all the people who have decided to buy a meal from them.

"The people that have come in and said 'we're here because you took a risk and we want to support you in these tough times," Anderegg said.

Mason City resident Devin Hundley is glad people are trying the best they can to support the River City's locally-owned businesses.

"As someone who used to work for a local business, I really support that a lot. local businesses need people's support. it's kind of important that especially in times like these they get that support," said Hundley.

The Sports Page is hoping to add delivery through DoorDash.