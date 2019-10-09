Clear

Mason City residents preparing for winter-like weather

People were out enjoying a mild Wednesday, before the storm rolls into town.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Residents in Mason City are saying they are prepared for the cold weather that is coming, but they don't like it.

At the city's dog park, Tyler Richardson says he has dusted off the winter jackets and is getting the snowblower ready for the season.  He isn't completely sold on the fact that we will be getting snow later in the week.  Richardson says whatever happens, happens.

Later on that evening at Super Target, folks were filling up their baskets.  Not with gloves, hats and scarves, but with food and other essentials.  Kayla Hanna says she is going out of town for the weekend and hopes the weather doesn't spoil her plans.  

Another Mason City resident, Scott Deetz is not surprised by the early cold.  He says October can bring a mixed bag of weather.  Deetz remembers back to his wedding a few years ago, which was in October, and it was 70 degrees.

Local biker Steven Foster is hoping there is no snow to cover the roads.  He says a wet spring kept his hog off the highways.  Foster hoped to be riding his motorcycle until about Thanksgiving.  Now he doubts that will happen.

Tracking a big change later this week
