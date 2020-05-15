Mason City residents lose thousands of dollars to online dating fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are sounding the alarm about an increase in online dating fraud costing people thousands of dollars.
The Mason City Police Department says it and several local banks have seen an increase in local residents meeting total strangers online through dating or social media websites with the strangers pretending to fall in love until they could get their victims to give up their personal bank account numbers and other sensitive information.
Police say the criminals would then pretend to transfer money to their victim’s account and convince their victims to send them cryptocurrency, pre-loaded credit cards, and gift cards. The promised money is then never transferred.
Mason City police say the victims have been both men and women, usually between the ages of 40 and 80, who are lonely, somewhat isolated, and far too trusting. Investigators say many of these crimes appear to originate in other countries, especially Nigeria, with the criminals telling their victims they are stationed overseas in the military but plan to return to the U.S. soon to meet their new love.
