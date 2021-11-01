Mason City residents can now communicate with local government by text

MASON CITY, Iowa – Residents can now get communicate with Mason City city government through text messages.

Text “Hi” to 641-450-1627 to register with the city’s new interactive platform. Officials say this tool will be useful to notify the city of non-emergency issues such as potholes, garbage, or code violations and citizens can also learn about other informational guidance including programming for our various departments, agendas, transit, and other city services offered by our various departments.

Users can also sign up to receive youth sports cancellation text messages. To opt-in to this feature, text MCYOUTHSPORTS to 91896. After getting an initial keyword, you will receive a confirmation message asking you to reply yes to verify opt-in. City officials say you can opt-out anytime to be removed from the notification list by texting STOP.

Message and data rates apply. Mason City says 911 should still be dialed in all emergency situations.