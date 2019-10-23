Mason City resident talks about home break-in

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's something no homeowner wants to face, but Nathon Hoepner is being praised by Mason City Police for his handling of a tense situation.

At 12:30 a.m on Wednesday, Lisa Arnold allegedly broke into Hoepner's covered front porch and started rummaging through some shoes and kids toys that were on the floor. The light from Arnold's cell phone woke up Hoepner's wife. He decided to get his gun and check things out.

He approached Arnold and told her he had a gun. She tried to run out of the covered porch and smashed into a window. Arnold was allegedly brandishing a letter opener, which resembled a knife.

Hoepner said he decided not to use lethal force, so he instead found away to get the letter opener away from Arnold and subdue her. Hoepner's wife then called 9-1-1.

Captain Mike McKelvey with Mason City Police Department said the way Hoepner handled the situation was an example of a good outcome. He also mentioned that gun owners should take courses so that they know Iowa's gun laws and when to use or not use lethal force in a situation.