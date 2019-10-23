Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shooting in SE Rochester, one sent to hospital Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City resident talks about home break-in

Nathon Hoepner had a cool head during the entire confrontation with the intoxicated prowler.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's something no homeowner wants to face, but Nathon Hoepner is being praised by Mason City Police for his handling of a tense situation.

At 12:30 a.m on Wednesday, Lisa Arnold allegedly broke into Hoepner's covered front porch and started rummaging through some shoes and kids toys that were on the floor.  The light from Arnold's cell phone woke up Hoepner's wife.  He decided to get his gun and check things out.  

He approached Arnold and told her he had a gun.  She tried to run out of the covered porch and smashed into a window.  Arnold was allegedly brandishing a letter opener, which resembled a knife.

Hoepner said he decided not to use lethal force, so he instead found away to get the letter opener away from Arnold and subdue her.  Hoepner's wife then called 9-1-1.

Captain Mike McKelvey with Mason City Police Department said the way Hoepner handled the situation was an example of a good outcome.  He also mentioned that gun owners should take courses so that they know Iowa's gun laws and when to use or not use lethal force in a situation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oldest woman to qualify for Boston Marathon in all 50 States

Image

55 New US Citizens for Rochester

Image

Red Ribbon Week

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Image

Construct Tomorrow hopes to recruit workers

Image

I-90 Improvements

Image

Bonding Projects

Image

Weiss Retrial Decaled as a Mistrial

Image

Handicap Accessible Nail Salon

Image

Death Investigation

Community Events