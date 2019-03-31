Mason City representatives hold legislative listening post

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City residents had their voices be heard at a legislative listening post Saturday morning.

State Senator Amanda Ragan and State Representative Sharon Steckman gave an update on bills and issues being discussed in Des Moines. That includes the news of United Healthcare pulling out of the state's Medicaid program, medical cannabis, and education investment.

In addition, some audience members, including Coni Samsel, asked about the status on the Bottle Bill.

"You'd think by 30 years, they'd have it taken care of, but there's still a lot of issues regarding the Bottle Bill and the distribution of funds."

She feels that there is more talk than action during this legislative year, but says it's fairly common the first session after an election.

"The first session of any 2-year legislative term always seems to be a lot more talk than action. And I think we're seeing that in Des Moines this year."

Other issues discussed include the status on a possible change to the state's judicial nomination process, as well as Senate File 438, which would eliminate the requirement for schools to collect certain health information like screenings from families. It recently passed the Senate along party lines, and now heads to the House for consideration.