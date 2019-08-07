Mason City repairing several trails throughout the city

MASON CITY, Iowa - The rough winter has taken its toll on the trails that run through city parks. The city council voted to award a nearly $25,000 contract to North Iowa Sand and Gravel, who will be repaving the trails.

The trails that will be repaired as part of the agreement are in Georgia Hanford Park, Muse Norris Complex, 9th Street SW, and the NIACC bike trail.

Several people at Georgia Hanford park said they were pleased that the city was going to repave the trails throughout the park. One resident said the NIACC trail was in particularly bad shape, and that parts of the path frequently get flooded out.