Mason City reopens outdoor playgrounds

MASON CITY, Iowa – All outdoor public playgrounds are now open in Mason City.

Park officials say they would like to remind the public that park equipment is not sanitized and they should use playground and other park facilities at their own risk.

Mason City is strongly encouraging park visitors to maintain social distancing guidelines, bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often, wear a face mask or covering, avoid touching your face as much as possible, and sneeze or cough into your elbow or a tissue.