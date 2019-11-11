Clear
Mason City remembers Veterans Day

Residents gathered in Central Park to take part in a ceremony that recognized the sacrifices made by veterans.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Biting cold winds and blowing snow couldn't keep a group of hearty locals from remembering the sacrifices veterans made to keep our country free.

An honor guard from the American Legion led the ceremonies.  A short prayer memorialized those who stood up to defend the country.  The veterans in the honor guard raised a new U.S. flag and a new POW-MIA flag over the memorial.  That was followed by a 21-gun salute and a bugler playing Taps.

Thirty-three new names were added to the black granite markers at the memorial.  The names are of veterans with a Mason City connection who served in the armed forces.  Residents who attended the memorial could be seen looking over the granite slabs, looking for the names of friends and families who are forever remembered for their service to the country.  

January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
